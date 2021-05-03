Members of KP Assembly Caught Violating COVID-19 SOPs

It has come to light that members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly attended an iftar party at which they were found to be in violation of the coronavirus standard operation procedures (SOPs).

Bilawal Afridi and Shafiq Sher of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are under fire for attending an iftar dinner despite the government imposing a ban on outdoor and indoor functions. However, Afridi has claimed that he attended the iftar party while adhering to the SOPs.

“We have to go to the people in sorrow and joy. Under the SOPs, the elected representatives should go to public places,” he said.

This is not the first time that provincial assembly members have ignored coronavirus SOPs. A few days ago KP’s Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, attended an iftar dinner with at least 50 other people disregarding the need to observe social distancing.

The coronavirus situation in KP is worsening amidst the third wave of COVID-19 and requires responsible and exemplary behavior of its authorities and the general public to fight the deadly pandemic.