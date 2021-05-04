Govt Announces a Huge Reduction in LPG Prices

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a further reduction of Rs. 27 per kg in the production price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) fixed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

According to LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Chairman, Irfan Khokhar, in just two days, Pakistan’s LPG producer OGDCL cut the production price of LPG by Rs. 27 per kilogram, which was fixed by OGRA.

ALSO READ

Petroleum Division Issues Six New Concessions/Exploration Licenses of Oil and Gas Blocks

Terming it Ramadan and Eid gift for the general public, Chairman LPG Association said that OGDCL has reduced the LPG production price from Rs. 74,223.47 to Rs. 47,000.

Similarly, the price of domestic cylinder fixed at Rs. 1,572 has been reduced by Rs. 300 while the price of commercial cylinder fixed at Rs 6,050 has been reduced by Rs. 1,250.

ALSO READ

Subsidized LPG Imports Are Hurting Local Producers

The new price of LPG, after a reduction of Rs. 27 per kg is Rs. 110 per kg while the new price of the domestic cylinder is Rs. 1,270 and the commercial cylinder is Rs. 4,794.