Roshan Digital Accounts Will be Converted to Digital Banking: Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari

Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) will eventually be converted into digital banking, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, has revealed.

While addressing an online session held by Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG), titled “The Way Forward for Pakistan,” Bukhari said that the Federal Government is working to introduce several incentives under RDA to ensure overseas Pakistanis do not remit money through illicit channels.

The government is also making efforts to sensitize overseas Pakistanis against the economic instability caused by remitting money through illegal ways such as Hundi and Hawala. However, to achieve this goal, the government must provide overseas Pakistanis the ease of transferring money back to their homeland.

When asked about the assistance to SMEs planned by overseas Pakistanis, Bukhari replied that the government is working to launch one-window facilitation desks to assist overseas Pakistanis, adding that the Bank of Punjab (BOP) and RDA will finance the SMEs of overseas Pakistanis.

In response to the criticism faced by the government for limiting the import of mobile phones, Bukhari said that as a result of the government’s decision, three factories have been set up in the country that will soon be producing mobile phones.

About the prospects for the tourism industry, Bukhari noted that the Pakistan tourism sector has huge potential. Adding that tourists not only are visiting the country in summers but an influx of tourists has been witnessed during winters as well.