Bentley to Launch its First EV in 2025

The Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG) is seemingly on a fast track to making its lineup fully electric. One of its premier marquees — Bentley — is planning to phase out Internal Combustion Engines within this decade. The indicator of the new era will be its first Electric Vehicle (EV) that will debut in 2025.

As per a recent report, Bentley’s first EV will be an all-electric SUV that will be underpinned by the VAG’s Artemis platform. The CEO of Bentley, Adrian Hallmark, informed the media that this project will be a collaboration between Audi and Bentley.

He highlighted that the company will synergize with Audi to use its expertise in the development of modern EVs and that Porsche would also be involved to add value in terms of the performance agility of the vehicle.

Hallmark added that selecting 2025 allows the company to have a realistic time to achieve its goal of developing a first-of-its-kind ultra-luxurious and high-performing SUV.

“Weight is a concern. But we’re seeing rapid evolution in battery power density, and we’re dedicated to making things lighter and more aerodynamic. And battery-electric vehicles are right for Bentley; quiet, effortless, high torque, refined performance,” Hallmark added.

Hallmark also revealed that although its high-torque and ultra-smooth W12 engines are the crown jewel of Bentley, a radical paradigm shift is in effect these days, which requires the company to adapt to the new trend fast.

“The customer mindset is changing; 39 percent of Bentley owners are considering an EV as their next car,” it said.

Last year, Bentley had announced that it would sell only Hybrids and EVs by 2026 and that it would do away with Internal Combustion Engines altogether by 2023. Its E-SUV will be the first major step in that direction.

Via: CAR Magazine