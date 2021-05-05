Hammad Azhar to Continue as Chairman of National Coordination Group AML-CFT

Owing to the recent change of portfolios in the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, the Cabinet Division, Islamabad, has announced that Muhammad Hammad Azhar, the former Federal Minister for Industries and Production and the current Federal Minister for Energy will continue to serve as the Chairman of the National Coordination Group of Anti-Money Laundering/Combating of Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT).

Under the chairmanship of Minister Azhar, Pakistan has been making all-out endeavors to achieve full compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plan of Action and the standards and safeguards set by the FATF and the Asian Pacific Group (APG).

Over the years, Pakistan has demonstrated significant progress but more work is required to mainstream FATF/APG safeguards across various sectors of the economy and national and sub-national systems.