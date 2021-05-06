Dar-ul-Sukun and PayPro Partner for a Noble Cause

Dar-ul-Sukun – one of the country’s most prestigious organizations dedicated to taking care of the specially-abled, and PayPro – a fast-growing digital payments solution provider, have joined hands to make it more convenient for privileged individuals and organizations from Pakistan and across the world to make their donations to the former.

Philanthropy runs deep within this nation and digital avenues for customers to send money to their trusted sources in a secure manner have become imperative over the years.

Dar-ul-Sukun is amongst the oldest and most noteworthy institutions in Pakistan which carry out extensive support and rehabilitation efforts for disabled children.

The organization receives donations from not just a host of generous individuals but a variety of leading companies as well. Naturally, the volume of funds received is significant and given the transformation of conventional systems that have been initiated in the last few years, digitization of these payments has now become essential.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has made many people skeptical about visiting bank branches and handling cash which is why a digital payments platform has become the need of the hour.

Commenting on the development, Anna Danial, Manager, Dar-ul-Sukun stated, “Dar-ul-Sukun has been housing and caring for abandoned as well as disabled children for almost 5 decades. We’ve established ourselves with a vision to form a society where all people with disabilities get preferential status in access to basic necessities of life”.

She said, “With an expanding range of centers throughout the country, we are taking every step that we can in order create effective opportunities for these special children in the society. It is the generous donations of our benefactors that enable us to continue our efforts in this regard”.

She said, “This is why keeping their safety, health, and convenience in mind, we’ve partnered with PayPro to offer a simple and secure solution for donations”.

Taimur Ahmed, COO, PayPro also added, “The world is quickly embracing digital payments as a new norm. At PayPro, we have an objective to facilitate this transformation in Pakistan through partnerships that encompass various merchants and organizations. An institution like Dar-ul-Sukun stands among the greatest contributors to society and it is a pleasure for us to facilitate their mission to the best of our abilities.”

PayPro is a leading fintech company that offers an extensive range of solutions to organizations looking to digitize their payment collection and ledger management.

At the same time, Dar-ul-Sukun is amongst one of the most transparent charity organizations in Pakistan making this partnership mutually beneficial.