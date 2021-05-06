Export Industries and Limited Banking Operations to Remain Open on Eid Holidays

Export industries and their suppliers (indirect exporters) will remain open on May 10, 11 and 12, 2021 while limited banking operations will also be open to facilitate exporters, said Razzak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment.

The Advisor took to twitter and stated that Ministry of Commerce has been approached by the business community for clarification regarding business operations during the EID Holidays.

It is clarified that Export Industries and their suppliers (indirect exporters) will remain open on 10, 11 & 12th May 2021, he added.

The Advisor further stated that limited banking operations will be open to facilitate exporters on 10 and 11th from 9am-2pm across Pakistan. Ports and Customs will also be operational during the break period.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is already facilitating this exercise. Exporters and their suppliers (indirect exporters) are requested to bring any difficulties faced by them to the attention of Provincial Government, MOC or TDAP, he added.

The export-oriented industry and trade have strongly rejected the government’s announcement of a five-day Eidul Fitr holiday from May 10 to 15, claiming that the break would cause a loss of over $300 million in exports.

They urged the government to withdraw its decision by squeezing the festive break to three days only. They urged the government to announce revised holidays of Eidul Fitr from May 12 to 15.