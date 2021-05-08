Apple Sued For Another iPhone Battery Explosion

Apple might be forced to pay another fine for an iPhone user, named Robert, who is reportedly seeking a class-action lawsuit after his smartphone (iPhone 6) exploded in his face 2 years ago.

The lawsuit was filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas this week, as per the reports. The lawsuit claims that the iPhone 6 has a defective battery “which makes it unable to reliably perform its function”.

In a statement, the lawsuit mentions that,

Robert Franklin was listening to music on his iPhone 6 when he noticed the music playing on his iPhone began to skip. As he picked up his iPhone to investigate, [it] suddenly exploded and caught fire in his face

He also sustained injuries to his eyes and wrist as a result of the incident. If certified, there’ll be a proper jury trial for damages, incidental damages for replacement devices, and attorneys’ fees and court costs.

As things stand at the moment, Apple is in violation of the regulations for the state of Texas, as the tech giant sold “unmerchantable products”, said the lawsuit.