Locally Manufactured Vaccine Will be Available in a Few Weeks: Asad Umar

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has announced that the locally-made CanSino vaccine will be available for use by the end of May.

The minister, who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), announced this in a tweet on Friday.

It read:

The first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine being processed at the National Institute of Health (NIH) plant set up for this purpose last month. Specially trained team working on it. Will inshallah be available for use by end of May after going through rigorous quality control checks.

Earlier, senior officials at the NIH had stated that Chinese healthcare workers are assisting its researchers in locally manufacturing the CanSinoBIO’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The raw material for the vaccine has been provided to Pakistan by the Chinese company, and a team has been trained at the NIH for the manufacture of the vaccine.