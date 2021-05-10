Imam-e-Kaaba to Visit Pakistan Soon

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan met with the imams of Haramain during his visit to the Holy Kaaba on Sunday and has invited them to visit Pakistan.

Imam-e-Kaaba Al-Shaikh Abdur Rahman Al Sudais, with a group of the other imams of Masjid Al Haram, and other members of the group including Shaikh Shuraim, Shaikh Sa’ad Shatri, and Shaikh Saleh Humaid, also accompanied the delegation.

The premier paid a tribute to the Saudi government for providing excellent facilities to the pilgrims and for allowing pilgrimage under proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the pandemic. He also expressed hope that the situation will improve so that maximum people get the chance to go on pilgrimage.

He requested the Imam-e-Kaaba for special prayers for Pakistan’s progress, development, and well-being of Pakistanis.

Shaikh Abdur Rahman Al Sudais praised PM Khan’s initiative to combat Islamophobia and promote interfaith harmony. He also congratulated the premier for his highly successful visit to Saudi Arabia and conveyed the support of its imams and scholars for the comprehensive Joint Statement issued at the conclusion of the visit.

The imams affirmed that they are praying for Pakistan and for the success of the PM’s initiatives.

The PM also invited them to visit Pakistan, and they expressed their readiness to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Pakistan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Special Representative on Religious Harmony, Tahir Ashrafi, and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood also attended the meeting.