Samsung to Launch Apple M1 Chip Competitor

According to the latest reports, Samsung is working on a new 5nm Exynos SoC specifically for notebooks and is planning to launch the processor in the second half of this year.

This report came soon after Apple announced its powerful M1 chipset and news of Qualcomm working on something called SC8280, started making rounds on the internet.

Although specifics of the new Exynos chipset were not provided, some leaks suggest that it will come with an integrated AMD GPU. In a recent leak, the infamous tipster Ice Universe said that the Korean company is planning to debut the new chipset in June.

In addition to this, an industry source claims that the upcoming 5nm chipset will most likely be utilized for both smartphones and laptops. He said,

The new Exynos will offer improved functions, including extraordinary computing power and battery efficiency, by utilizing a 5-nanometer processing technology. It’s good for both laptops and smartphones.

The company is clearly designing a chipset to mimic the use cases of Apple’s M1 chipset that powers not only its MacBook family but the iPad Pro and iMac lineup too. Samsung has also been rumored to be developing an Exynos chipset that targets the A14 Bionic’s performance.

In other news, Apple is already planning to introduce the new M1X or M2 silicon in the near future for more powerful machines.

