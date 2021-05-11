Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is Coming Soon, Price and Images Leaked

Samsung has a new mid-range device coming up soon, and it is expected to be part of the Galaxy F series. The Galaxy F52 5G is expected later this month and a tipster on Weibo has already provided some live images along with a possible price.

ALSO READ

Samsung to Launch Apple M1 Chip Competitor

The device will reportedly launch in China first, costing around $310, which is much lower than the Galaxy A52 5G that goes in Europe for €430 and $467 in China.

Interestingly, it appears that Samsung is looking to change the design a bit this time around. Almost all Samsung phones have featured a centered punch-hole camera recently, but the Galaxy F52 is expected to have it in the top right corner. There will be a rectangular-shaped quad-camera setup on the back, which aligns with a previous TENAA leak.

The Chinese tipster also reveals detailed specifications for the device. He mentions that it will have a 6.57-inch LCD with 1080p resolution, a 64MP quad-camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera, and 8GB/128GB memory with an SD card slot.

According to data leaked from certification platforms, the phone will have a 4,350mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and the Snapdragon 750G SoC. It will boot Android 11 with One UI on top.

We will update this space as soon as there is an official launch date.