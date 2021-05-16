MG’s Lahore-based Local Assembly Plant is Almost Ready [Pictures]

MG Pakistan has quickly garnered a significant amount of popularity among the Pakistani public in just under a year of its debut, due in large part to the high desirability of the HS SUV.

Based on the automaker’s own claims, MG has sold several thousand units across Pakistan, despite the long delivery times and the fact that the SUV is still being offered as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), which presumably adds to the vehicle’s cost.

However, it seems that the said concern shall no longer impede the automaker’s rise in the market, as reportedly, the first local assembly plant of MG Pakistan based in Lahore is almost near completion.

The news has been shared by the key stakeholder of MG Pakistan himself, Javed Afridi, who also added in his social media post that the local production of MG vehicles shall start in Pakistan soon. Afridi also shared photos of the machinery and the staff at the new assembly plant.





Reports suggest that MG is planning to set up two assembly plants in Pakistan, adding that both manufacturing plants shall be capable of locally assembling Electric Vehicles (EVs) for the Pakistani market.

Afridi added in an interview with a UAE based mainstream media outlet that the first assembly plant is said to be inaugurated “very soon” and that his company has plans to set up a second EV assembly plant in Karachi that shall have the capacity to cater to the exports to the markets that require right-handed EVs.

Javed Afridi has been one of the most active advocates of Pakistan’s move towards EVs, and it appears that MG – the company in which he holds a major stake – is all set to become a pioneer in Pakistan’s developing EV industry.