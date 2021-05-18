Amazon in Talks to Buy MGM Studio

The iconic U.S. movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. a.k.a. MGM was floated in the market in December 2020. Since then, the studio has been in talks with different companies, however, it was not able to finalize a deal.

Now, reportedly, Amazon is in talks to acquire the organization for $9 billion. According to previous reports, MGM was hoping to strike a deal for around $7 billion to $10 billion.

If the deal goes through, Amazon will get its hands on several classic films dating back many decades. In addition to this, other fan favorites such as James Bond, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rocky, Stargate, Robocop, Legally Blonde, and Vikings will become a part of Amazon’s portfolio. MGM also owns an array of production and distribution companies and the content network Epix which will become a part of Amazon’s enterprise.

Amazon is most likely planning to include all these classics in its Amazon Prime video database. It will, without a doubt, boost the platform’s popularity. However, we are unsure if the films will come with a price tag like most media available on Prime Video.

Nevertheless, the status of Amazon’s discussions with MGM is unclear and it is possible that the deal may not go through. Hence, take this information with a grain of salt.

