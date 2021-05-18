CDWP Gives Go-Ahead To Five Rs. 26 Billion Projects

At a CDWP meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, the participants cleared four development projects with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 8.7 billion and recommended one project worth Rs. 17 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Secretary Planning, senior officials from Planning Commission, and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conference. Projects related to Energy, Physical Planning & Housing, Science & Technology were also present.

A project related to energy was presented in the meeting, namely “30 MW Hydro Power Project at Ghowari District Ghanche Gilgit Baltistan,” worth Rs. 16399.760 million, referred to the ECNEC for further approval. The generated energy of this project will be transmitted to the load centers of Ghanche district and the adjacent area of Skardu by laying 5 km long, 66 kV transmission lines.

A project of Physical Planning and Housing was also presented in the meeting, namely “Development of Ziarat Town,” worth Rs. 1200 million, and was approved. The project focused on infrastructure development, including widening and improving existing town roads, regeneration of the old town, provision of missing tourism infrastructure, and socio-economic uplift of Ziarat Town.

Additionally, three projects related to science and technology, worth Rs. 7.4 billion were approved in the meeting. The first project presented was the “Fulbright Scholarship Support Program HEC-USAID (Phase-III),” worth Rs. 4059.195 million, while the second project was the “Enhancement of Academic Facilities at NED University of Engineering & Technology,” worth Rs. 1537.345 million. The third approved project was titled “Establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center to improve Child and community Nutrition,” worth Rs. 1813.563 million, approved by the CDWP.