Android 12 Gets a Major UI Redesign [Images]

Google’s I/O developer conference kicked off last night where the search engine giant gave us our first look at the beta version of Android 12. The beta build confirms the recent leak from Jon Prosser, a major UI redesign for Android 12.

Google is completely changing the look of Android with the latest version, which is “a new way to think about design”, called Material You. The main theme of this new design is personalization, where the main focus is dynamically changing themes based on your wallpaper.

Once you apply a wallpaper, Android will automatically determine which colors are more dominant and will apply these colors across the entire OS. This includes the notification shade, the lock screen, the widgets, volume control, and so on.

There will be smooth animations throughout the OS to give a sense of fluidity and dynamism. It is going to be more efficient as well with 22% less CPU time usage for system services and a 15% reduction in CPU core usage.

The quick settings, notifications, lock screen, volume and power settings, and many others have been “reimagined” too. Notifications from different apps can now be grouped together for easier access and the notification shade is “more intuitive and playful”, with a “crisp” view of each notification.

The quick settings look a lot cleaner and simple with bigger buttons and more text. As with everything else, the aesthetics are completely redesigned as well.

Android 12 will also bring a new privacy dashboard that will list all the permissions given to each app on your phone. It will also show which data and how much data each app is accessing and you can easily revoke these permissions from this dashboard.

A small indicator at the top right corner of your screen will show if apps are using your microphone and camera. You can quickly remove any app’s access to these sensors at any time from a new toggle in quick settings.

Further, you can also share your approximate location instead of your precise location for apps that don’t need to pinpoint your exact location. The weather app, for instance, can suffice by just knowing your city.

We recommend watching the video included above to get a better look at everything.