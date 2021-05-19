Can Pakistan Meet the Conditions for Hajj 2021?

The condition placed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for travelers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 shall not be “a matter of concern” for Pakistanis pilgrims, considering that KSA does not change its current travel policy for the holy pilgrimage.

The Kingdom approved coronavirus vaccines for traveling are

Pfizer Moderna Jhonson & Jhonson AstraZeneca

According to senior officials, Pakistan has plenty of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses and would receive more of its doses through COVAX next month and it is also expected that the country would also receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine through COVAX by the end of June.

“The Saudi government has not yet announced its Hajj policy which is expected by 15th Shawal (May 27, 2021). We don’t know yet whether they will allow pilgrims from outside the KSA and if allowed, how many outsiders could perform the pilgrimage,” an official said.

Saudi Arabia has yet to make an announcement on its Hajj policy, however, “if they maintain the travel-related restrictions for Hajis too, it would not be a matter of concern for Pakistanis as we are already vaccinating them with AstraZeneca and we have sufficient stock available,” the official added.