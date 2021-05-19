Saudi Arabia Removes Previous Relaxations for Umrah and Hajj

Saudi authorities said on Tuesday that they are upholding permit conditions pertaining to COVID-19 for all the pilgrims that want to perform Umrah and Hajj.

As per a statement issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, all the relaxations that had been allowed during the holy month of Ramadan have been discarded in consideration of the re-emergence of the COVID-19 situation in the SAARC and Gulf countries.

ALSO READ

Saudi Arabia Announces Its Decision on Hajj This Year

The statement explained that only aspirants who have received either their first or second COVID-19 vaccinations will be allowed to perform pilgrimage and enter Masjid Al Haram. Additionally, individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 infections will also be permitted to observe the rituals at the holy sites.

Furthermore, permits pertaining to proof of vaccination are obligatory and must be updated after every 15 days.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah: #Hajj2021 is taking place this year while adhering to all safety and precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/ax4Rf6ZMYs — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) May 9, 2021

ALSO READ

Pakistan is Sending Medical Aid to Palestine

While most of the COVID-19 restrictions that had been imposed prior to Ramadan have been reintroduced for the general public, the Saudi authorities intend to maintain order until after the Hajj proceedings are conducted safely in July this year.