NCOC Allows Reopening of Schools in Some Districts

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed the reopening of schools and colleges in areas where the coronavirus prevalence ratio is less than five percent.

The decision was made during a session on 19th May under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, and co-chaired by Lt General Hamood uz Zaman Khan.

SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, Sindh Health Minister, and Chief Secretaries of all federating units attended the session via video link.

A detailed review of disease prevalence in the country was done. These important decisions were taken after extensive deliberations:

From 24th May:

Opening of education institutes in districts with less than 5% positivity rate (staggered opening)

Outdoor dining will be allowed daily till 23:59 hours. Takeaways will be allowed 24/7

The tourism sector will be reopened under stringent protocols.

From 1st June

Outdoor marriage ceremonies with a maximum of 150 Individuals will be allowed.

Staggered opening of the education sector from 7th June (other than those opened from 24th May).

The following will remain closed until further order.

Shrines

Cinemas

Indoor dining

Indoor gyms

Amusement parks (however, walking/jogging tracks will remain open)

There will be a complete ban on contact sports, festivals, cultural and other events. The ban on all types of indoor/outdoor gatherings (cultural, musical/religious/miscellaneous events) will remain in place.

Further, the inter-provincial public transport will remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday.

Sectors functional from May 17:

Public and private office with 50% staff working from the office.

Markets and shopping malls with closure by 8 pm.

Public transport with 50% capacity

Railways to operate with 70% occupancy

Closure on Saturdays and Sundays until further orders

Other important decisions:

Compliance with compulsory mask-wearing practice while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement

Implementation of broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment.

Continuation of current inbound and land border policy till further orders

Gadani and Misri Shah Industry will be re-opened from 20 May 21

All SSC/HSSC exams will be held after 20 June 21. Whereas, the conduct of all professional /non-professional exams will take place on a case-to-case basis as recommended by the Ministry of Education.

A detailed review of these decisions will be carried out on 27th May and 7th June 21 respectively. Critical monitoring of disease prevalence and critical healthcare system is being carried out on daily basis, and necessary steps will be taken accordingly, whenever deemed appropriate to control the spread of the virus.