Applicants Angry as NHMP Delays Driving License Issuance by Months

COVID-19 continues to have adverse effects on society in more ways than one. The virus has placed numerous other aspects of people’s lives on hold, not the least of which, is applying for driver’s licenses.

Several authorities have had to change up their operations to avoid a massive outbreak within a particular vicinity. While some departments have attuned themselves to the ongoing situation, others are struggling, one of whom is the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) driver’s license issuing authority.

Recently it was brought to our attention by an applicant that the service has been allegedly been stalled for over two months due to the department’s inability to organize itself. As per the update, the applicant who successfully passed their driving license tests in April, have still not received their licenses.

The applicant was reportedly told by the office that he shall receive his license within 10 working days and that the license shall be delivered to his house. The applicant claims to have reached out to the office several times after the claimed delivery time but was told by the office that his license shall be delivered the following week.

The reason for the delay was reportedly due to the backlog created from the pending driver’s licenses that were to be issued in March. It bears mentioning that a month ago, the driver’s license issuance service was suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, however, those who had passed their driving test were still going to receive their licenses.

The applicant added that, upon his most recent contact with the office after Eid Holidays, he was told that the office is closed indefinitely till further notice.

The development has been a cause of distress for several applicants and no official statement has been issued by the authorities.