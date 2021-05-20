Realme Watch 2 Pro Launched With 14-Day Battery and OLED Display for $70

Realme hosted a launch event in Malaysia earlier today where the company announced a variety of new products. One of these was the Realme Watch 2 Pro, which, as the name says, is an upper-end model of the Realme Watch 2.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is another Apple Watch lookalike with a square dial and silicone bands. The display is a 1.75-inch OLED panel with 600 nits maximum brightness and support for Always-On display. It also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance so you don’t need to worry while taking it for a swim.

The watch is able to track your heartbeat in real-time through its optical heart rate sensor and it can monitor your blood oxygen levels as well. It can also track your sleep cycle, your steps, calories burned, distance moved, and more. In short, all the standard smartwatch features are here.

It doesn’t leave out any sports or fitness modes either with over 90 different sports modes. This includes running, cycling, swimming, football, basketball, badminton, jump rope, and many others.

The 390 mAh battery is able to provide 14 days of battery life, but less while using the built-in GPS (Realme doesn’t say how much). It can be connected to your smartphone over Bluetooth 5.0 using the Realme Link app which adds more functionality.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro will be available in Space Gery and Metallic Silver color options for roughly $72 (converted).