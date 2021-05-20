Sixty More Passengers from UAE Test Positive at Peshawar Airport

Sixty travelers from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar tested positive for the coronavirus at Bacha Khan International Airport on Thursday morning (today).

Passengers staged a protest saying that the travelers from UAE who landed at the Lahore and Islamabad airports had tested negative, but their reports had frequently returned as positive at the Peshawar airport.

After this, the authorities retested the passengers and quarantined them at a private hotel.

So far, 80 passengers have tested positive at Bacha Khan Airport. According to reports, 32 staff members at the airport are already suffering from COVID-19.

This is due to the fact that the SOPs and social distancing measures are not being followed on different flights.

In a bid to control the foreign variants of COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had made the PCR test mandatory for all inbound passengers to Pakistan from 5 May onwards. Foreign passengers are also being tested with Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at all national airports.