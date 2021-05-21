FDE Announces Decision on Reopening of Schools & Colleges in Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education has announced that all the educational institutions in Islamabad will remain closed until 6 June.

They were supposed to open on 24 May but the date has been postponed due to the high rate of coronavirus infections in Islamabad that stands at six percent.

A notification in this regard was issued on Thursday, which read:

Therefore, all educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education shall now remain closed until 06-06-2021 under the already issued guidelines.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will review the pandemic situation on 3 June and will make another decision on the reopening of the educational institutions.

In its decision made on 19 May, the NCOC had allowed educational institutes to reopen on 24 May in the areas where the COVID-19 positivity rate is less than five percent.