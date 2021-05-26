Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Launched with Downgraded Specs

Redmi has launched the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro in China today. The smartphone comes with a revamped design, a different chipset, a better-protected display, and a tweaked rear camera system.

Design and Display

The handset comes with a two-toned rectangular camera bump that is slightly bigger than what the global version of Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with. Moreover, the phone is available in Black, Blue, White color variants with an Ombre paint job. The blue variant has a reflective finish with horizontal lines. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side.

In terms of display, it features a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection instead of Gorilla Glass 5 on the international variant, HDR10 support, 450 nits brightness, and 1080p resolution.

Internals and Storage

The device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100 paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The software front is handled by MIUI 12.5 with Android 11.

Cameras

Around the back, the new Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 64 MP main shooter backed by an 8 MP ultrawide snapper and a 2 MP depth helper. For selfies, it sports a 16 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery that supports charging speeds up to 67W. The charger is included in the box.

Sales will start in China on 1st June and the base variant will cost $234.

Specifications