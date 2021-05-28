Customs & Excise Departments Involved in Smuggling of Luxury Vehicles

The government has been trying to tighten its noose around illegal car trade elements but the menace still persists.

A recent news update revealed that a large number of smuggled and non-duty paid Land Cruisers, BMWs, Mercedes-Benzes, and other luxury vehicles have been registered in the country on the basis of fake documents.

This criminal activity was reportedly carried out with the connivance of the Customs Department and the officials of the Excise and Taxation Department.

As per the media report, the Federal Tax Ombudsman has taken up the issue and has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to investigate it in detail and submit a report by 31 July 2021.

The report added that the FBR had sought data about the luxury vehicles registered by the Excise Departments across the country upon the instructions of the Federal Tax Ombudsman, but the Excise Departments had refused to comply with the FBR’s request.

Following this, the Excise and Taxation Department was given strict orders by the Federal Tax Ombudsman to cooperate with the FBR.

With the intervention of the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s Office, the Excise Departments have begun cooperating with the FBR and have started sharing the required data about luxury vehicles.

Reportedly, the relevant authorities will cross-match the data in the data bank, and the vehicles whose records match those of the FBR will be cleared. Subsequently, the people associated with fake documents will be charged with forgery and sued for tax evasion.