Huawei Announces Affordable Matebook D14 & D15 With Ryzen 5000 CPUs

Huawei has once again revamped its Matebook D series with new AMD Ryzen chipsets. They have been upgraded with the latest AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 platforms. Apart from the new chipsets, everything including the screen size, battery capacity, and form factor remain the same.

Design and Display

Matebook D14 comes with a 14-inch FHD+ (1080p) display. The device only weighs 1.38 kg and is 15.9mm thick. Its key feature is the display hinge that allows 180 degrees rotation making it very portable and easy to travel with.

The Matebook D15 is slightly larger. It is 16.9mm thick, weighs 1.53 kg, and comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 178-degree viewing angles, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Moreover, like previous models, the front-facing camera is hidden under a dedicated button on the keyboard that pops up on demand. They are available in two colors Silver or Deep Space Gray.

Internals

The latest Matebook D14 and D15 sport a Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U processor topped with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD storage on both variants. The Ryzen 5 has six CPU cores with a max clock rate of 4.0GHz, while the Ryzen 7 has eight cores and goes up to 4.4GHz. In terms of GPU, both laptops come with a built-in Radeon Vega GPU.

The laptops pack a 56Wh battery and ship with a 65W fast charger. For connectivity, they come with one USB-C for charging, one micro-HDMI, one 3.5 mm audio jack, and two USB-A ports.

Pricing and Availability

The laptops will be available for sale by 1st June. The pricing details are as follows: