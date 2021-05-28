Religious Ministry Warns Against Making Hajj Bookings

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesperson has warned the masses against making any Hajj-related booking without an official announcement.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that any Hajj-related flight bookings by any company or agent would be considered illegal until the announcement by the ministry.

He said that Saudi Arabia has not announced Hajj 2021 quota for any country so far and that the Religious Ministry will announce the Hajj policy after getting the quota.

The spokesperson warned that some element could loot people in the name of Hajj bookings. He, however, assured that any such person would face the consequences.

The spokesperson said that the people should be aware of such elements and wait until the final word of the ministry regarding Hajj.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia has allowed pilgrims from foreign countries to perform Hajj this year.

Following the development, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs, Allama Tahir Ashrafi, tweeted that around 60,000 people could perform Hajj this year, under strict COVID-19 protocols. However, both the Saudi embassy as well as the Ministry of Religious Affairs rejected his claims.