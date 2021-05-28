vivo’s Forthcoming Smartphone, the V21 Will Be a Game Changer for Night Photography

A few years ago, three young students sitting in their hostel room suddenly decided to pool in all their money, rent a car, and take off to a lake far away from the city to watch the sunrise. That was the most spontaneous they had ever been on! A few hours later, they found themselves stranded on top of a hill with no lake around.

It was pitch dark and not a person in sight. Once the fear of darkness subsided, they took out the picnic basket, spread out the bedsheet on the ground, turned on the car’s speaker set, and waited for sunrise on the top of the hill. The night turned out to be one of the best experiences of their life. You know the one thing they missed out on? A proper picture to mark the moment they’d carry in their hearts for the rest of their lives.

For experiences such as these and more, a smartphone with an exceptional camera has become important to consumers in the market today. We miss out on opportunities because of the challenges of night photography. Naturally, clicking pictures in dark environments is a hindrance all camera technology creators are trying to solve.

Smartphone brands have been working on creating better cameras for their customers. One such brand is vivo. What sets vivo apart is the fact that the brand has been positioning itself as one that encourages professional mobile photography in the smartphone industry. Its wide array of devices are known for their unhinged camera performance, and we expect no less from the forthcoming vivo V21.

Through comprehensive consumer analysis, vivo has found three pain points of photography. One, imaging is not possible under dim lights, two, they are overexposed by flash, and three, the images are unclear with noises. Nightfall, narrow streets, and buildings blocked by sunlight, a cloudy day, or dense forests may look picturesque but capturing them requires skill and a good camera because photography in dark areas can lead to challenges of its own.

Often, people turn to their phone’s flash when snapping photos in low-light surroundings, which is not ideal. Cameras work on the amount of light that hits the sensors. Using the flash can lead to a sudden surplus of light entering the sensor at one go, making the image extremely bright while shadowing the actual image being captured. This is called overexposure. Photographers usually work around the aperture and the shutter speed to control overexposure.

Furthermore, the photographs may appear pixelated in a dark scenario. When this happens, the image looks grainy, the imaging sensor is unable to capture the actual color of the background. The photo gets distorted and details obscured.

This is where vivo plays its part. The brand has been working on creating camera technology that is not only easy to use but also efficient and intelligent at the same time. The new vivo V21 series, as per the market leaks, will eliminate these challenges and result in high-quality images even in low light backgrounds. Here’s a sneak peek at what may be expected from vivo V21.

vivo V21 will have an excellent in-built camera structure with a 44MP OIS Night Selfie System for ultimate selfie experiences in low-light scenarios. vivo aims to innovate and create devices that will encourage users to dive into mobile photography.

Let us walk you through the workings of the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) installed in vivo V21’s camera. As the name suggests, the OIS does the important task of stabilizing the camera. It also enables greater light exposure to produce top-quality images in dim lighting. It means that with the help of OIS, a significant amount of time is increased to capture the light intake, thereby reducing noise and creating outstanding night selfies.

The device’s camera system is said to be equipped with innovative night photography-centric features that will yield images even in extremely dark environments. Its inbuilt technology will sense the darkness, increase the exposure level to allow more light intake, and create bright and natural images. Moreover, the V21’s front camera will have two flashlights that will produce a wide array of fill lights to further assist in clicking fantastic images in the darkness.

What is interesting to note is the fact that vivo V21 will be one of the first devices in the industry to be supported by an Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for the front camera. vivo is all set to change the future of front camera photography with this device. Selfie lovers and vloggers out there will have a wonderful time utilizing the camera structure to the best of their ability.

We are hoping for more updates from the brand on its official features, design, and performance. Keep an eye out for the launch of the smartphone in the market because we believe that vivo’s V21 will definitely be a game-changer.