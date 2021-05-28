What’s the Truth Behind Video Showing COVID-19 Vaccine’s Bluetooth Capabilities?

A viral video in which a man allegedly demonstrates Bluetooth capabilities after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has turned out to be fake. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University does not contain a Bluetooth chip.

In the video, an unidentified man is seen conversing with the person recording the video about his experience after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

In the first part of the video, he says, “The only problem is that everywhere I go, everything is trying to connect to me man, like Bluetooth connect to me.”

He adds, “I get in the car, my car is trying to connect to me. I go home, my computer tries to connect. Like, my phone is trying to connect.”

He then shows a notification on his mobile which shows a Bluetooth pairing request with a device called “AstraZeneca_ChAdOx1-S.”

In the second part, the man moves towards a television which immediately shows the message “connecting to AstraZeneca_ChAdOx1-S.”

Here is the video:

Bluetooth is a wireless technology that uses short-range radio waves to share data between devices over a small distance.

Experts have said that there is no evidence that suggests that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 contains a Bluetooth chip or makes the recipient acquire Bluetooth capabilities.

All devices with Bluetooth capabilities have a specific name that can be easily edited. For instance, the Bluetooth name of any mobile can be edited to “AstraZeneca_ChAdOx1-S.”

When a pairing request is made using the abovementioned name, a notification similar to the one seen in the video on the mobile phone and television gets generated on the other device.