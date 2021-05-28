Murad Raas Makes A New Announcement About Summer Vacations in Schools

Schools in Punjab will have reduced summer holidays this year as per the latest academic plan of the provincial government.

The Punjab’s Minister for Education, Murad Raas, recently made the announcement while discussing the new development with reporters, alongside the provincial Minister of Health, Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

He explained that the students of the country have been lagging behind due to the recurrence of the pandemic since February 2020, which is why schools’ summer vacations will last for a maximum of 21 days.

Earlier this week, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) had ordered the vaccination of all the teaching and non-teaching staff members against COVID-19 by 5 June.

In response, the Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) had demanded that teachers be granted the facility of walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on the basis of service cards.

Therefore, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has now opened up walk-in vaccination facilities at all the centers so that the nation’s academic backdrop may resume regular class hours as soon as possible.