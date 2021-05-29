Poco F3 GT to Feature Dimensity 1200 Chip: Leak

Poco’s F series is about to get another flagship powered by the Dimensty 1200 SoC. Poco India has shared a new teaser on its YouTube channel talking about a phone called the Poco F3 GT.

ALSO READ

Poco X3 Pro Launched in Pakistan With Flagship Specs And Low Price

This video is a low-resolution 28-second clip showing how the Poco F3 GT will be powered by the Dimenisty 1200 SoC. It does not reveal a precise launch date, but it does confirm that it’s coming in Q3 this year.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/Ko5nL5WdppM

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Ko5nL5WdppM?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Ko5nL5WdppMActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/Ko5nL5WdppM

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Ko5nL5WdppM?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Ko5nL5WdppM



Aside from the chipset, Poco has not revealed anything official on the F3 GT. However, there has been news earlier this month that it could just be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

If this turns out to be true, we can expect to see an AMOLED display, a 64MP camera, and physical shoulders buttons on the right side powered by magnets.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is only available in China, for now, so we don’t know how much the F3 GT could cost in the international market. However, we can expect it to cost more than the base Poco F3, which is $350.