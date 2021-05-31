Kuwait Allows Family and Business Visas for Pakistan After 10 Years

Kuwait has officially restored family and business visas for Pakistanis after a nearly decade-long suspension, owing to a productive meeting between the Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, in Kuwait City.

The Pakistani Ambassador to Kuwait, Syed Sajjad Haider, also attended the meeting.

After thanking the Kuwaiti Prime Minister for the symbolic restoration of Kuwait’s visa policy for Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid stated that Pakistanis can now avail themselves of the potential working/business opportunities in Kuwait.

He also acknowledged the importance of establishing trade between the countries and conveyed a special letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Kuwaiti counterpart as an expression of goodwill to maintain mutually cordial relations in the foreseeable future.

کویت: 30مئی 2021

کویت کے وزیراعظم شیخ صباح خالدالحامدالصباح سے ملاقات کویت کے وزیر داخلہ اور پاکستانی سفیر بھی ملاقات میں موجود 10 سال بعد پاکستانی شہریوں کے لئے کویت ویزا بحال پاک – کویت دوطرفہ تعلقات سمیت باہمی دلچسپی کےامور پر گفتگو pic.twitter.com/ByzxOt1cKn — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 30, 2021

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, discussed the restoration of Kuwaiti visas for Pakistanis with reporters, and stated,

Pakistan and Kuwait have fraternal ties which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. The bilateral relationship is marked by growing cooperation in diverse fields. In the same spirit, Kuwait has restored visas for family re-unions and business visas for Pakistanis.

In terms of business visas, Chaudhri explained that “Pakistani businessmen residing in other Gulf countries can now avail online visa facilitation for entry into Kuwait. At present, owing to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions, only Kuwaitis are allowed to enter Kuwait. However, there is an exemption for medical professionals”.

He later mentioned that the relevant Pakistani and Kuwaiti authorities are working synonymously to chalk out a viable channel for the “export of manpower in various fields from Pakistan”.