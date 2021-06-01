FBR Surpasses 11 Months Tax Collection Target by Rs. 173 Billion

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected taxes of Rs. 4,167 billion during July-May (2020-21) against the projection of Rs. 3994 billion, reflecting a handsome increase of Rs. 173 billion.

ALSO READ

PM Imran Lauds FBR for Collecting Record Revenues

Top FBR officials told Propakistani that the federal tax collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stood at Rs. 4,167 billion during July-May (2020-21) against Rs. 3,532 billion in the same period of 2019-20, showing a growth of 17 percent. The FBR revenue collection is expected to cross Rs. 470 billion after compilation of final figures.

ALSO READ

Fitch Ratings Predicts Better Than Expected Growth for Pakistan’s Economy in FY2022

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs. 386 billion in May 2021 against the monthly target of Rs. 357 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs. 29 billion. The provisional revenue collection stood at Rs. 386 billion in May 2021 against Rs. 229 billion collected in the corresponding period of May 2020, showing an increase of Rs. 157 billion.