OnePlus 9T Display Specs Leaked Months Before Launch

After launching OnePlus 9 series in March this year, OnePlus is readying to unveil its flagship 9T series in a few months. Details about the upcoming smartphones have now surfaced on the internet.

The most recent leak comes from a Chinese tipster that goes by the name @techdroider. According to him, the vanilla OnePlus 9T will sport an LTPO Samsung E4 flexible AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and a 120 Hz variable refresh rate. The variable refresh rate refers to the fact that the phone will be able to refresh as low as 1 Hz depending on the way it is used. The OnePlus 9 Pro, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra came with a similar feature.

In addition to this, the leakster revealed that there will be no OnePlus 9T Pro this year. This means the OnePlus 9 Pro should continue as the brand’s main flagship smartphone until the release of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus T series smartphones are termed value for money devices. They usually build upon the previous OnePlus Pro model and come with a few design and specification tweaks.

As far as the launch date of the upcoming series is concerned, OnePlus has not revealed anything yet. More details will come our way soon.

