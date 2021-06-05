Garmin Launches Forerunner 55 & 945 LTE Smartwatches

The fitness smartwatch-maker, Garmin, has just introduced two new models to its exciting lineup.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 and the 945 LTE are the latest additions to the smartwatch industry that offer impressive battery life and an enhanced user experience.

ALSO READ

Honor 50 and 50 Pro Leak Shows Huge Cameras on the Back

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is the cheaper model of the two and comes in three different styles. Inside is built-in GPS with an outstanding battery life that allows the watch to last up to two weeks without location-tracking, or for 20 hours with continuous tracking support.

The watch has more features for runners, such as keeping track of respiration rates, monitoring stress, and recommendations on recovery time when working out.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS is already one of the top smartwatch lineups ever made as it also comes with LTE connectivity.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/hCmszi3noL8

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/hCmszi3noL8?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/hCmszi3noL8Actual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/hCmszi3noL8

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/hCmszi3noL8?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/hCmszi3noL8











The watch has built-in maps that allow users to download routes to stay on course. Regarding features, Garmin says that the new 945 LTE smartwatch comes with a variety of new offerings. One is the Pulse Ox sensor, another sensor to track menstrual cycles and pregnancy, and many more features that allow the user to keep track of how the human body functions on a daily basis.

Similar to the Garmin 55 smartwatch, the 945 LTE device features an identical two-week battery life but takes a big hit in the GPS mode that lasts only seven hours with music and LTE LiveTrack enabled.

ALSO READ

TECNO Reveals Superhero Chris Evans as Brand Ambassador for the New Camon 17 Series

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is officially available for purchase on the official Garmin website for $199, and the 945 LTE Forerunner is on sale for $650.