NEPRA to Expand Renewable Energy Footprint to 30% by 2031

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is planning to expand the renewable energy footprint in Pakistan from the current three percent of the country’s overall generation capacity of over 35,000 MW to 30 percent in the next ten years.

The Chairman of the NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, addressed a live webinar on ‘Pakistan’s Energy Transition and the Road Ahead’ hosted by K-Electric and the NEPRA and said that the share of hydropower at 30 percent must be included in the renewable energy mix to allow Pakistan’s overall progress in renewable energy to surpass 60 percent in the next decade.

“For the renewable industry to innovate and thrive, Pakistan needs a transition in its generation, transmission, and distribution system. NEPRA has been constantly working to bring that very change and its actions are louder than words,” he emphasized.

K-Electric’s Chief Strategy Officer, Naz Khan, also spoke at the event and stated that presently, the renewables have around 250 MW of shares in the utility’s total energy mix, which will be expanded to 350 MW with the launch of the additional projects.