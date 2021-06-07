Lahore Gets Pakistan’s First Drive-Through Vaccination Center

District administration Lahore has set up Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination center in the provincial capital.

According to details, the vaccination center has been established in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab (BOP) at Nishtar Park Sports Complex near Gaddafi Stadium.

The drive-through vaccination center has become operational and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town, Arbab Ibrahim, has been appointed as its focal person.

While speaking with a local news channel, AC Model Town said the residents of the provincial capital can now get vaccinated inside their vehicles.

On the other hand, 9.2 million doses of Coronavirus have been administered so far across the country. This has put Pakistan among the world’s top 30 countries in terms of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 1490 news cases against 49,285 tests and 58 deaths from Coronavirus.