Video of a Range Rover Crushing Police Officer Before Catching Fire Goes Viral

A video of a Range Rover driver crushing a police constable and dragging a bike on Canal Road in Lahore over the weekend has gone viral on social media platforms.

The disturbing footage starts with the driver standing next to the SUV. In an attempt to flee the scene, he crushes a police constable and a bike and rams the vehicle into Canal Road’s safety wall.

While the driver, who seems under the influence of alcohol, attempts to rescue the constable on his own, bystanders intervene and release the injured constable.

After this, the driver flees the scene with the bike stuck underneath the rear side of the vehicle.

In a separate video, moments later, the luxury SUV catches fire due to friction caused by the motorcycle dragging against the road and reduces to ashes in no time near Barkat Market.

A fire tender of Rescue 1122 rushes to the scene immediately and puts out the fire.

Here are the videos.

While Civil Line Police arrested the driver who has been booked under Sections 324, 365, 506, 279, and 170 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the injured constable was shifted to the hospital with a broken right leg.

On Sunday, Civil Line Police presented the offender before a special magistrate and received his physical remand for three days as the further investigation continues.