Vivo iQOO U3x Gets a 4G-Only Version

Earlier this year, Vivo’s offshoot iQOO launched its U3x entry-level handset as the cheapest smartphone with a high refresh rate display. Now, the company has announced a new variant of the handset with a 4G MediaTek chipset, some toned-down specs, and a cheaper price tag. It is called the iQOO U3x Standard Edition.

Design and Display

In terms of design, the phone does not look anything like its sibling. It comes with a rectangular camera aisle and a paint job the mimics the rays of lights.

The display is a 6.51-inch LCD panel with a 720p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. For comparison, the Snapdragon variant of the phone comes with a tall 6.58-inch LCD with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Storage

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor and is available in two memory configurations:

4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

The device runs Origin OS based on Android 11 and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Cameras

It comes with a dual main camera setup that includes a 13 MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor for the bokeh effect. This camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 and 60 FPS. The front camera is an 8MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

The handset packs a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It comes with a micro-USB port instead of a USB-C port.

iQOO U3x Standard Edition is available for sale in China and the base model costs $140.

Specifications