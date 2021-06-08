Xiaomi Crowdfunds Solista Smart Cooking Machine

Xiaomi, under its Youpin platform, is crowdfunding a Smart Cooking Machine dubbed the Solista Smart Cooking Machine CJ01. The cooker is being developed by the company’s offshoot Joyoung Group that is known for manufacturing household and industrial appliances.

Design and Construction

The Solista Cooking Machine comes in a compact size but has a volume of 3 liters. It is big enough to cater to dishes cooked for 3 to 4 people.

The cooker comes with a stainless steel body while the insides are lined with a non-stick coating. The lid is made of stainless steel and glass and there is a small opening in the lid to let steam and hot air out.

Operability and Functionality

The device is pretty simple to use. It comes with four common cooking modes including stir-frying, braised, frying, and steaming. These modes can be selected either by rotating the dial on the handle or with the help of the MIJIA app.

All you have to do is add all the ingredients and the seasonings to the pot, close the lid and select the cooking mode at the handle of the pot. The cooking time is preset with the different modes.

The smart cooker can also be controlled directly via the MIJIA app where the user can set a custom the cooking time as desired and the intensity of the heat. The app also gives users access to hundreds of recipes.

Pricing and Availability

The Solista Smart Cooking Machine CJ01 is presently available on the Xiaomi Youpin website. It is being crowdfunded for $78 with shipping starting on 21st July.

