Realme is Planning to Launch a New Tablet

With tablets in high demand, more and more smartphone manufacturers are trying to make a mark in the tablet industry. Huawei and Xiaomi have already launched their iPad rivals, and now, Realme is jumping on the bandwagon as well.

According to a new tweet by one of the firm’s executives, Realme may soon launch a tablet. Last month, the company sent out a survey for laptop preferences. The questionnaire hinted that the brand’s first laptop could release in Q3 2021. Just a few weeks after the questionnaire was sent to users, the company’s Indian/European CEO officially teased a laptop.

Around the same time, the CMO of Realme India took to Twitter to hint at the launch of a tablet. In one of his latest tweets, the executive asked his followers whether the name ‘Realme Pad’ sounds good or not. Clearly, the company is already working on a tablet.

This is the first time we have heard anything about Realme’s upcoming tablet. There have been no leaks and rumors about the device. However, now that the executives have teased the product, some leaks and rumors will start coming out soon.

Unfortunately, except for acknowledging the presence of the device, the CMO did not reveal any details about the specs or the software.

ALSO READ

TECNO’s Camon 17 Pro to Come with a 48MP Selfie Camera and Helio G95 Gaming Processor