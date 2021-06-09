Sindh Education Department to Withhold Salaries of Unvaccinated Officers

Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has announced to withhold salaries for the month of July of all employees who refuse to receive the Coronavirus vaccine.

According to the official notification, all officers and officials of SELD who have been fully vaccinated are required to submit COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the Planning Development and Research (PDR) wing of SELD.

Unvaccinated officers and officials of SELD are directed to get themselves vaccinated and furnish COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the PDR wing of SELD within 2 weeks.

Non-compliance to the abovementioned order will result in withholding of salaries for the month of July.

Last month, SELD announced to vaccinate all teaching and non-teaching staff members of schools and colleges across the province within a week. It directed the teaching and non-teaching staff members to register for COVID-19 vaccination by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166 via SMS.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) last month also granted walk-in COVID-19 vaccination facility to all teaching and non-teaching staff members of all public and private educational institutions and announced to set up dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centers for them across the country.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, launched a “no vaccination, no salary” initiative to encourage the employees of the provincial government to vaccinate themselves against Coronavirus.

Under the “no vaccination, no salary” strategy, CM Sindh directed the provincial finance department not to disburse the monthly salaries of Sindh government employees who refuse to receive the Coronavirus vaccine.

CM Sindh ordered the provincial finance department to withhold salaries of unvaccinated employees until they get vaccinated against Coronavirus and submit the proof of vaccination to their respective departments and divisions.