Realme’s First Android Go Phone is Coming Soon

Realme has a large variety of affordable phones already, but it is looking to bring even cheaper ones soon. The company is rumored to launch its first Android Go phone and it is expected to go official in Vietnam soon.

ALSO READ

Realme Teases its First-ever Laptop

Realme’s first Android Go phone will reportedly be called the Realme C21Y and it will essentially be the same as the Realme C21, but with a different chipset and software. The phone’s FCC listing has revealed that it will be powered by the Unisoc T610 chip and it will boot Android 11 Go Edition.

Other than that, the phone is expected to be the same as the Realme C21. This means that we are going to get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch selfie camera. This selfie cam will be a 5MP shooter.

The main camera will be a combination of a 13MP primary lens and a duo of 2MP shooters for depth sensing and macro photography.

The Unisoc T610 chip will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage with an SD card slot for storage expansion. There will be a large 5,000 mAh battery without any support for fast charging.

Since the Realme C21 costs around $140, we expect the C21Y to cost as low as $100.

Stay tuned for updates.