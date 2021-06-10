These Groups Will Get ‘Limited’ Pfizer Vaccine

Limited availability of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has forced the Health Ministry to change the administration policy of the vaccine developed by the New York-based pharmaceutical company.

According to details, the Health Ministry has decided to administer Pfizer’s vaccine to aspiring Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, immunocompromised individuals, and high-risk patients only.

ALSO READ

Finance Minister Unveils Economic Survey FY2020-21

Overseas Pakistani workers and students with valid visas who intend to travel abroad for work and education have been removed from the priority list of Pfizer’s COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry had issued the priority list for Pfizer’s vaccine which included high-risk patients, immunocompromised individuals, Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and overseas Pakistani students and workers.

While the usage guidelines of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have been revised, its storage guidelines remain unchanged.

ALSO READ

FBR Will Break Tax Collection Records This Year and in 2021-22: Tarin

As per the storage guidelines, the vaccine must be stored at -60°C and -80°C and kept away from light. However, it can be stored at room temperature six hours after its reconstitution.

Each pack of the vaccine should consist of six doses and both doses of the two-dose vaccine should be administered 21 days apart. The vial of the vaccine should only be opened just before its use.