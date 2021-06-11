Highlights, New Taxes and Relief Measures from Pakistan’s Budget 2021-22

The government is presenting the next fiscal year’s budget with a total outlay of over Rs. 8 trillion.

Unveiling the federal budget for FY22, finance minister Shaukat Tarin started off the national assembly session by recalling the state of the economy that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had received when it came into power.

The finance minister announced that for FY22, the government had set GDP growth target at 4.8pc.

The sale of goods through the online marketplace is proposed to be brought into the sales tax net by deeming the online marketplace as a supplier in respect of third-party sales through their platform.

For specified goods, it is proposed that it may be made mandatory for manufacturers of such goods to obtain brand licenses for each separate brand or SKU.

Section 56C provides for a prize scheme to promote tax culture. To ensure that the said incentive is not misused, a new sub-section is proposed to be inserted to provide for randomizing “mystery shopping”.

The rate of sales tax on potassium chlorate is proposed to be increased from Rs. 80 per kg to Rs. 90 per kg in addition to 17% standard rate.

Zero-rating is proposed to be withdrawn from Petroleum Crude Oil, parts/components of zero-rated plant and machinery, import of plant and machinery by petroleum and gas sector, and supply, repair, and maintenance of ships.

Sixth Schedule is proposed to be streamlined and exemptions other than relating to basic food items, health, and education are proposed to be withdrawn.

The eighth Schedule is proposed to be streamlined and reduced rates other than relating to basic food items, health, and education are proposed to be brought into the standard regime.

Reclaimed lead and used lead batteries are an unorganized sector. Therefore, the entire amount of sales tax in respect of sales of such goods is proposed to be withheld at source under Eleventh Schedule.

To ensure collection of due taxes, sales tax on sugar is proposed to be levied on the retail price by including the said product in the Third Schedule.

Relief Measures

The minimum annual threshold of turnover from all supplies for cottage industry is proposed to be increased from Rs. 3 million to Rs. 10 million.

The threshold of shop area in case of furniture outlet/showrooms is proposed to be increased from 1000 square feet to 2000 square feet for inclusion in tier-1 retailer.

Public limited companies are proposed to be excluded from the purview of section 8B.

A separate section introduced for allowing extension of time for furnishing of return.

Exemption is proposed to be granted to art and printing paper for publication and printing of Holy Quran.

Exemption on import of CKD kits for electric vehicles by manufacturers granted by Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 is proposed to be incorporated in the Sixth Schedule.

To facilitate international athletes, exemption to goods temporarily imported by athletes/sportsmen granted by Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 is proposed to be incorporated in the Sixth Schedule.

Tax exemption to auto disable syringes granted vide Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 is proposed to be incorporated in the Sixth Schedule.

To encourage IT industry in the country, import of plant, machinery and raw material by Special Technology Zone is proposed to be exempted from sales tax.

To facilitate farmers and encourage the storage of grain, tax exemption on locally manufactured silos is proposed to be granted till 30.06.2026.

Reduced rate of sales tax @ 1% on locally supply of electric vehicles granted vide Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 is proposed to be incorporated in the Sixth Schedule.

In order to address the litigation issue, a fixed tax on SIM cards is proposed to be deleted with effect from 1st July, 2021.

Exemption from value added tax on import of electric vehicles, CKD kits for a small car, 2-3 wheelers, HCVs and all these vehicles in CBU conditions was granted vide Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 is proposed to be incorporated in the Twelfth Schedule.

For facilitation purposes, the concept of constructive payment is proposed to be introduced in section 73.

To provide relief to the registered persons, the benefit of compensation for delayed payment of refund is also proposed to be extended to those persons in whose case order under section 66 is passed.

For promoting ease of doing business, the concept of Common Identifier Number is proposed to be introduced.

For the establishment of Border Sustenance Markets, exemption from sales tax is proposed to be granted on food-related and other consumable goods.

In order to introduce the umbrella Export Facilitation Scheme by Customs Wing, exemption on import and zero-rating on local supplies in respect of raw materials, components, parts and plant and machinery to authorized exporters is proposed.

Rising prices of locally manufactured small cars is a major concern for low earning families. Accordingly, it is proposed that small cars up to an engine capacity of 850cc may be exempted from value-added tax besides reducing the sales tax rate from 17% to 12.5%.

Relief to Common Man

Reduction of ACD on goods falling under 2436 tariff lines pertaining to 20% customs duty slab from 7% to 6%.

Extension in exemption from customs duties on import of COVID-19 related items for further six months.

Exemption of CD &ACD on Inputs of Ready-To-Use Supplementary Foods (RUSF) and Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).

Exemption of CD & ACD on 06 life-saving drugs.

Enhance the value of unsolicited gifts through post or courier from Rs. 20,000 to 30,000.

Exemption of CD & ACD on import of grain storage hermetic bags and cocoons.

Rationalization of tariff structure on the auto sector

Revenue Measures