Top 5 Locations to Rent a House Under Rs. 30,000 in Gujranwala

By Laila Waqar

Gujranwala, a city famous for its culture and food, is the fifth most populous city of Pakistan. The metropolitan has all the facilities for lovers of luxury living. Due to its developed infrastructure and well-established educational and health facilities, it is becoming a popular choice among people for a living.

Graana.com highlights the top 5 residential areas of Gujranwala where people can rent a house for under Rs. 30,000.

Citi Housing

Approved by Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), Citi Housing is situated near GT Road and Upper Chenab Canal, focusing on sustainability, emphasizing water conservation and energy efficiency. The society has all the major amenities with underground electrical and telecommunication cabling and an efficient sewage system.

A 5 Marla house can be rented for Rs. 30,000 – Rs. 40,000 in Citi Housing Society.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the essential utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Proximity to several hospitals and clinics like Citi Medicare Hospital, Allama Iqbal Memorial Trust Hospital.

Proximity to educational institutes like Beaconhouse Citi Housing Campus, Government Degree College.

Master City

Master City is spread over 2,383 Kanals. It is situated on the Sialkot Bypass Road near the main GT Road, connecting it to significant societies within the vicinity like Wapda Town and Satellite Town. The society is lush green and emphasizes maintaining the society to allow it to be pollution-free. Gold and Platinum categories are available in Master Homes like 10 Marla, 7 Marla, and 5 Marla houses.

A 5 Marla house can be rented for Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 in Master City.

Key features of the society include:

Proximity to several hospitals and clinics like Al Habib Hospital, Ibrahim Trust Eye Hospital

Proximity to educational institutes like Roots International School System, Royal College of Commerce and Education

Nearby mosques like Masjid Bab-e-Rehmat

24/7 rescue services

Canal View

Canal View society is an excellent choice to rent a house in Gujranwala. The society is situated on Canal View Road and comprises four sectors. It has a designated commercial avenue named Markaz Avenue. The society is developed with robust infrastructure and designed retail spaces.

A 5 Marla house can be rented for Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 35,000 in Canal View.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the essential utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Proximity to several hospitals and clinics like Ejaz Medical Clinic, Winner Health Care

Proximity to educational institutes like Lyceum School, Shaheen Public School

Access to public transport

People Colony

People Colony is situated on Sialkot Bypass and has amenities like water, gas, and electricity to ensure comfortable living. The society also has differing options of residential and commercial property units. It has a well-connected road network that connects it to all central locations within the city. Important roads include Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Road, Madni Road, and Kashmir Road, etc.

A 5 Marla house can be rented for Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000 in People Colony.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the essential utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Proximity to several hospitals and clinics like Ibrahim Trust Eye Hospital, Dental Care by Dr. Wasim

Access to public transport

Nearby mosques like Jamia Masjid Madni, Lasani Masjid

Sui Gas Road

Living on the 2 kilometer Sui Gas Road is a practical choice for people living in Gujranwala. It also has carpeted roads connecting it with National Highway 5, Gill Road, and Grand Trunk Road Gujranwala. Various shopping malls and city centers are present near the vicinity.

A 3 to 5 marla house can be rented for Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 25,000 in Sui Gas Road.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the essential utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Proximity to educational institutes like Allied School Musa Campus, The Spirit School Fiza Campus

Access to public transport

Nearby mosques like Jamia Masjid Bahar E Madina, Imambargah Jageer Ali Akbar