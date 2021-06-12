By Laila Waqar

Gujranwala, one of the major metropolitan cities of Pakistan, is becoming a hub for industrial growth, which contributes around 5 percent to Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This makes it an excellent choice for people looking to invest in commercial properties where the city offers lucrative growth opportunities.

Graana.com brings you the top 5 locations to buy a commercial plot in Gujranwala :

DC Colony

DC colony is well designed with 14 fully developed blocks. The colony is located on Grand Trunk Road and National Highway 5. It has all the amenities required for luxury living like topnotch educational institutes and excellent healthcare facilities,

The prices for commercial plots in DC Colony are given below:

The price range for a 4 marla commercial plot is between Rs. 2.1 Crores to Rs. 2.3 Crores.

The price range for an 8 marla commercial plot is Rs. 3 Crores to Rs. 3.75 Crores.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the essential utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Proximity to several hospitals and clinics like CMH Gujranwala

Proximity to educational institutes like Beaconhouse School System

WAPDA Town

WAPDA Town is situated on Canal View Road. Society is divided into phases like Phases A, B, and C, each segregated into different blocks. Society has security services available round the clock. It also has a very well-developed waste management system.

As per the given data, the commercial plots in WAPDA Town are in the price range:

A 4 marla commercial plot costs Rs. 1.8 crores to Rs. 2 crores.

A 6 marla commercial plot costs Rs. 2.8 crores to Rs. 3 crores.

Key features of the society include:

Proximity to educational institutes like The Spirit School

Proximity to banks like Bank Al Habib

Nearby mosques like Masjid Aman, Sughrah Ghani Masjid

Citi Housing

Citi Housing is located near Upper Chenab Canal. The authorities emphasize energy conservation and insist the residents use water with caution as not to waste it. The society has security services available for the safety of its residents and has stable telecommunication, water, and electricity supply.

The property prices for commercial plots are given below:

For a 4 marla plot, the price range is between Rs 90 lacs to Rs 1.3 crores.

For a 6 marla plot, the price range varies between Rs 1.7 crores to Rs 2 crores.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the essential utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Proximity to several hospitals and clinics like Allama Iqbal Memorial Trust Hospital

Proximity to educational institutes like the University of Sargodha (Gujranwala Campus)

Palm City

Palm City is across 4000 canals and is situated on Gujranwala GT Road. It has easy access to other areas of the city through efficient public transport. The society has an elaborate infrastructure with beautifully lined palm trees, highlighting the importance of sustainable development with green spaces and landscape.

The current estimates show the prices of commercial plots . They are given below:

The price range for a 2 marla commercial plot on average, is between Rs 30 lacs to Rs 60 lacs.

The price range for a 4 marla commercial plot is Rs 80 lacs to Rs 1.2 Crore.

Key features of the society include:

Proximity to several hospitals and clinics like Allama Iqbal Memorial Trust Hospital

Proximity to educational institutes like Islamic Garrison High School

Proximity to banks like Bank of Punjab

Master City

Master City, takes up an area of 2,383 Kanals and is located on the Sialkot Bypass Road. It is ideally situated with prominent societies like Wapda Town and Satellite Town in the vicinity. Society has several green spaces and places emphasis on sustainable living.

The prices for commercial plots in Master City are given below:

The price range for a 3 marla commercial plot is between Rs 60 lacs to Rs 80 lacs.

The price range for a 4 marla commercial plot is Rs 80 lacs to Rs 1 crore.

Key features of the society include:

Proximity to several hospitals and clinics like Al Habib Hospital

Proximity to educational institutes like MT High School

Nearby mosques like Masjid Umar