KPL Announces the KPL Player Draft 2021 Date

Islamabad Kashmir Premier League has announced the Player Draft Event which is scheduled for 3rd July 2021. This draft will consist of international national, domestic, and emerging players who will participate in the league from 6th to 16th August 2021.

In his speech Mr.Shehryar Afridi, Chairman Kashmir Committee highlighted that there is no ambiguity in the launch of KPL. He also stated that both the National and Government of Azad Kashmir have extended their full support towards the league.

A colorful event was organized on Saturday by the KPL management joined by honorable guests including Mr. Shehriyar Afridi, Chairman Kashmir Committee, Mr. Omer Ayub Khan – Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Mr. Arif Malik, President KPL, Mr. Ch. Shahzad Akhtar, CEO KPL along with the representatives from the franchises.

Addressing the event, Federal Minister Mr. Omar Ayub Khan said that Kashmir Premier League is going to be a mega event for the region. It is a message to the world about what is happening in Occupied Kashmir and what is happening in Azad Kashmir on the other hand.

Addressing the event, Mr. Shehryar Afridi, Chairman Kashmir Committee, said the government of Pakistan and the government of Azad Kashmir are fully supporting the Kashmir Premier League There is an opportunity to bring it to the forefront. The effort to hold the KPL has been going on for two and a half years.

He said that when the idea of KPL came up, we did not see which political party is in power, we did not make it a political issue.

Moreover, Mr. Afridi said that no one knew Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis the two legends of Pakistan but with their hard work and determination they won their place in the top tier in this sport and now KPL is an opportunity for Kashmiri emerging players to show their worth and talent to the world as each team will have 2 Kashmiri origin players in their Playing XI.

He said that KPL will be a milestone event that will change the course of the region in terms of tourism and economic development. Mr. Arif Malik, President KPL, said that the aim of the Kashmir Premier League is to bring out young talent. A new image of Kashmir and Pakistan will be portrayed throughout the globe.

After KPL, a high-performance center will be set up in Azad Kashmir for the players. Athletes will be trained at the High-Performance Center prior to each season of KPL. Moreover, the President KPL enlightened the event with the 13-year contract with the Azad Kashmir Government regarding the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium to conduct the tournament on yearly basis.

Mr. Taimoor Khan, Director Cricket Operations, said that foreign players will also be included in the drafting of KPL. Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, Owais Shah, Tenu Best, and Abby Morkel are among the foreign players in the category.

The franchise was given a pick order for the platinum pick through the traditional Khel Pugan Pugai. Bagh Stallions was first in the new Platinum pick, followed by Kotli Lines, Muzaffarabad Tiger came third, Mirpur Royals fourth, Overseas Warriors fifth, and Rawalkot Hawks Platinum Pick last. The Kashmir Premier League will be played in Muzaffarabad from August 4th to 14th, 2021.