Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 19

Peshawar Zalmi moved up to the third spot in the PSL points table after dismantling Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs. Zalmi’s overseas players, David Miller and Rovman Powell powered them to a daunting total of 197/5 before their bowlers choked the Quetta Gladiators batting line-up, restricting them to 136/9.

Zalmi will be hoping further to climb up the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Multan Sultans, while Quetta will be hoping for a miracle as they face table toppers, Lahore Qalandars in their next encounter.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: