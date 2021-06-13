Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 20

Islamabad United move to the top of the PSL points table after defeating Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs. Islamabad’s middle-order batsmen, Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed staged a magnificent comeback after Islamabad collapsed to 20/5. Both put on a hundred run stand to take Islamabad to 152/7 at the end of 20 overs. Islamabad’s bowling stood up to the task and bundled Lahore out for 124.

Lahore will be looking to make a comeback and move to the top of the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Quetta Gladiators, while Islamabad will be looking to maintain their position in their next match against Karachi Kings.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: