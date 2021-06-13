Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 20

Islamabad United move to the top of the PSL points table after defeating Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs. Islamabad’s middle-order batsmen, Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed staged a magnificent comeback after Islamabad collapsed to 20/5. Both put on a hundred run stand to take Islamabad to 152/7 at the end of 20 overs. Islamabad’s bowling stood up to the task and bundled Lahore out for 124.
Lahore will be looking to make a comeback and move to the top of the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Quetta Gladiators, while Islamabad will be looking to maintain their position in their next match against Karachi Kings.
Let’s have a look at the updated points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|Islamabad United
|7
|5
|2
|10
|0.864
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|5
|2
|–
|10
|0.0.23
|Peshawar Zalmi
|7
|4
|3
|–
|8
|0.563
|Karachi Kings
|6
|3
|3
|–
|6
|0.463
|Multan Sultans
|6
|2
|4
|–
|4
|-0.099
|Quetta Gladiators
|7
|1
|6
|–
|2
|-1.865