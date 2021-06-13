Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 20

Posted 3 seconds ago by Saad Nasir

Islamabad United move to the top of the PSL points table after defeating Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs. Islamabad’s middle-order batsmen, Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed staged a magnificent comeback after Islamabad collapsed to 20/5. Both put on a hundred run stand to take Islamabad to 152/7 at the end of 20 overs. Islamabad’s bowling stood up to the task and bundled Lahore out for 124.

Lahore will be looking to make a comeback and move to the top of the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Quetta Gladiators, while Islamabad will be looking to maintain their position in their next match against Karachi Kings.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Islamabad United 7 5 2 10 0.864
Lahore Qalandars 7 5 2 10 0.0.23
Peshawar Zalmi 7 4 3 8 0.563
Karachi Kings 6 3 3 6 0.463
Multan Sultans 6 2 4 4 -0.099
Quetta Gladiators 7 1 6 2 -1.865


